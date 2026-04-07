White House denies considering nuclear strikes on Iran after Trump's strong warning

Washington:

The White House on Tuesday denied reports that it is considering the use of nuclear weapons against Iran, even as tensions continue to escalate in the region. The clarification came just hours after US President Donald Trump issued a stark warning, claiming that "a whole civilisation will die" if Iran fails to reopen the strategically crucial Strait of Hormuz by the deadline set for Tuesday.

Trump has repeatedly threatened large-scale strikes on Iranian infrastructure, including power plants and bridges, if Tehran does not comply, raising fears of a broader conflict.

'Whole civilisation will die tonight': Trump

US President warned that a "whole civilisation will die tonight" but said Iran still has time to capitulate ahead of a deadline set for 8 pm in Washington. His latest remarks heightened tension over the already volatile situation as both sides remain locked in a conflict for over a month now.

In a strongly worded post on Truth Social, Trump declared, "A whole civilisation will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will." He described the coming hours as "one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the World," suggesting that the consequences of inaction could be historic. "We will find out tonight, one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the World. 47 years of extortion, corruption, and death, will finally end. God Bless the Great People of Iran!" Trump added.

Also Read: 'Whole civilisation will die tonight, never to be brought back again': Trump's big warning to Iran

Also Read: Iran’s counter warning to US: 'We will not hesitate, double our strikes with new launch platforms'