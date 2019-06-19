Nach Baliye 9: Anita Hassanandani with Rohit Reddy and Vindu Dara Singh with Dina might enter the show

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Nach Baliye 9 contestants list: Anita Hassanandani with Rohit Reddy and Vindu Dara Singh with wife Dina might enter the show

Nach Baliye season 9 is all set to hit the floors from July. The buzz now revolves around who will participate in Nach Baliye this season. Recently, the reports assured Urvashi Dholakia's participation in the show with ex-boyfriend Anuj Sachdeva. There has been news that Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes will also participate in the show as a celebrity jodi and they have figured out their dates. Now, the reports suggest that Naagin and Yeh Hai Mohabbattein fame, Anita Hassanandani will be participating in the show with beau Rohit Reddy. Not just this, Vindu Dara Singh will also participate in the show with wife Dina.

Adding more to the list of Nach Baliye participants, Gautam Rode along with wife Pankhuri Awasthy will be participating in the show. Jennifer Winget and Sunil Grover reportedly will host the show. Also, there has been news around Raveena Tandon, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor to judge the show. However, no confirmation on the same has been done yet.

This is the 9th season of Nach Baliye. This dance reality show is produced by Salman Khan, wherein real-life couples participate in the show. Also, this time the format has been changed a bit. Until now only couples could participate. However, this time, ex-couples can also shake their legs in this dance reality show.

On the related note, Hina Khan alongwith boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal is expected to particpate in the show.