Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Here are top 6 finalists of Rohit Shetty’s show

Counted amongst one of the popular reality shows of the small screen, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 began with a bang in Bulgaria. The show hosted by Rohit Shetty will go on air in 20120 after the end of Bigg Boss 13 hosted by Salman Khan. The show has been going on pretty strong and now it seems as if the shooting of the show might get over soon as the show has already got its top six finalists.

As per the latest reports by FilmyMonkey, after the eviction of Naagin actress Adaa Khan from the show, the final six contestants who will fight for the trophy are left. The list of the finalists includes names of Dharmesh Yelande, Karishma Tanna, Karan Patel, Tejaswi Prakash, Shivin Narang and Balraj Sayal who is expected to return as a wild card contestant on the stunt-based reality show.

Adaa as per TellyChakkar reports was a strong contender but got evicted because of a strong opponent. Previously, there were reports of Suvreen Guggal actress Smiriti Kalra entering the show as wildcard, however, no comments on the same were given. Talking about the last season of the show Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, it was a major hit and fixed its place on the BARC TRP charts ever since its first show.

