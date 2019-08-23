Kapil Sharma attends Angry Birds 2 movie screening with pregnant wife Ginni and The Kapil Sharma Show cast

Kapil Sharma, who is known to leave his viewers laughing hard on his quick wit and humour, has given his voice for the Red character in the sequel of Angry Birds movie. The comedian-actor has already revealed that he had so much fun recording for the film along with Kiku Sharda who gave voice to Leonard and Archana Puran Singh who gave voice to Zeta. A day before the film hit the theaters on August 23, Kapil Sharma attended the screening of the film along with his pregnant wife Ginni Chatrath, his mother as well as the entire star cast of his comedy show on TV- The Kapil Sharma Show. From Krishna Abhishek with his family to Rochelle Rao, everyone was present to watch the film.

Talking to his social media, Kapil Sharma shared a couple of pictures from the screening and wrote, “Yayyyyyyyy we just watched the #AngryBirds2 n everybody jus loved it go n watch with ur family. thank u @sonypictures @sonypicturesnetworks for making us part of this beautiful movie.” In the pictures, Ginni’s pregnancy glow was quite evident. Krishna Abhishek’s also attended the screening with wife Kashmera and two kids. On the other hand, Rochelle Rao was present at the screening with husband Keith Sequiera.

Kapil Sharma with pregnant wife Ginni and The Kapil Sharma Show cast

Rochelle also shared some pictures and wrote, “Enjoyed watching the #angrybirdsmovie2 movie with our crazy flock!! @kapilsharma @kikusharda @archanapuransingh did an amazing job of bringing the characters we love to life in Hindi..we laughed our way through the film and then some more in our many crazy attempts to get one good group pic!! Really felt like we were on a class picnic with the naughtiest bunch of kids!! Thanks for having us #pvr #sonypictures “

Rochelle Rao and Krishna Abhishek at Angry Birds 2 movie screening

Rochelle Rao at Angry Birds 2 movies screening

Kapil Sharma with wife Ginni and his mother at Angry Birds 2 movie screening

Kapil Sharma attends Angry Birds 2 movie screening with pregnant wife Ginni and The Kapil Sharma Show cast

On the related note, talking about his character in the animated film, Kapil Sharma earlier said, " In the West, artists first voice for their characters, and then based on that the film is shot using graphics. Over here, we have to talk according to the graphics. He (RED) is the hero but, at times, he gets entangled in tough situations. Knowing my history, you'd agree I am Red." Angry Birds 2 has hit the theaters on August 23 in Hindi, English, Telugu and Tamil.

Kapil Sharma on Aayu and Pihu Show promoting Angry Birds 2 movie-

