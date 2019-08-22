Image Source : INSTAGRAM The Kapil Sharma Show: Archana Puran Singh says, ‘Salman is such a good-hearted human being’

The Kapil Sharma Show is our weekend dose of laughter and fun. The comic punches by the stand-up comedian Kapil Sharma and his entire team, make the mood light and help us to relax. Recently Archana Puran Singh has all kind words for Chulbul Pandey of Bollywood. We often see most of the ace celebrities gracing the Kapil Sharma Show and promoting their upcoming movies. They exchange laughter and share the BTS of their movies. Overall, watching The Kapil Sharma Show, often turns out to be relaxation therapy. Earlier Navjot Singh Sidhu had been the part of the show, however, after his hateful remark on the Pulwama attack, he was replaced by Archana Puran Singh.

We have seen Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Kajol, Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan and many other Bollywood celebrities on Kapil's show. Recently, Mission Mangal starcast and Batla House starcast both graced the show and the episodes were worth watching.

Archana Puran Singh recently said something in an interview to honour her long time friend Salman Khan. She said, “We have known each other for years. So, it’s like working in a company that your friend owns; there is always security, knowing that you’re in safe hands. And Salman is such a good-hearted human being." She added, " “In an industry where egos are so big, there are very few actors who can take the failure of a film and laugh at themselves.”

Not just this, she said, Salman Khan is one of the coolest and chilled out actor in the industry, who knows how to joke around and take them on himself. Well, the audience is rejoicing Archana Puran Singh's presence as she adds heart and soul to the show.

