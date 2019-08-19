Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAPIL SHARMA Kapil Sharma poses with Bentley Mulsanne Car: Expensive cars owned by Comedy King

Kapil Sharma is riding high on the success of his comeback show, The Kapil Sharma Show that is produced by Salman Khan. Along with Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti, Krushna Abhishek, and Bharti Singh, the show is a massive hit with the fans who have been watching the show since it's the first episode that aired on June 2013. Despite all the ups, downs and controversies surrounding the show, Kapil continues to have a loyal and unmatchable fan base across India and abroad. Known as the Comedy King of Indian Television, Kapil Sharma enjoys a great lifestyle. Besides owning luxury homes, exorbitant vanity van, the TKSS host owns some really expensive cars.

Kapil Sharma recently posted a picture of himself with the grand 2019 Bentley Mulsanne Car in Canada, where he is currently enjoying his babymoon with wife Ginni Chatrath. While the post doesn't clear whether Kapil Sharma has bought the luxury car or just posing with the beauty, his love for expensive is nothing new.

Take a look at Kapil Sharma's latest Instagram post:

Mercedes Benz S350 CDI: Kapil Sharma owns a stunning Mercedes Benz S350 CDI which costs Rs. 1.36 crore. The luxury car is powered by 3-liter V6 diesel motor and turbocharged engine that delivers 254 bhp of power. It is also equipped with rear-wheel drive configuration.

Volvo XC 90: Kapil Sharma's second beauty has a 2-liter engine giving 400 bhp of power and 640 nm of torque and it also comes with a Panoramic Sunroof.

Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma and wife Ginni Chatrath for Canada on July 25 and will soon be back, as Kapil will have to resume The Kapil Sharma Show shoot. Kapil and Ginni are expecting their first child in December. Since then, the comedy king has been sharing picures and video from their babymoon.

