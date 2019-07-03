Ankita Lokhande’s boyfriend Vicky Jain’s romantic proposal is all heart, actress gives hilarious reply

Ankita Lokhande’s boyfriend Vicky Jain’s romantic proposal is all heart

Manikarnika actress Ankita Lokhande’s life is loaded with romance and love again with the arrival of her boyfriend Vicky Jain.The actress has been seen with businessman Vicky Jain at various occasions after her breakup with her Pavitra Rishta co-star Sushant Singh Rajput but the couple never came out in the open with their relationship. However, on Wednesday, Ankita Lokhande flooded her social media with aww-dorable pictures with boyfriend Vicky Jain making her relationship public.

The actress shared a number of pictures on social media in which boyfriend Vicky Jain is seen sitting on his knees and proposing her. In another picture, the two are seen enjoying a bear hug. Sharing the proposal picture on her Twitter, Ankita Lokhande wrote, “I will think about it” The pictures look absolutely cute and the couple looks much in love. Check out-'

I will think about it😛😛😛😛😛 pic.twitter.com/BZqLoz4I1X — Ankita lokhande (@anky1912) July 2, 2019

This is not the first time that Ankita Lokhande and boyfriend Vicky Jain have indulged in some PDA. A while back Ankita and Vicky were seen attending a friend’s wedding where they indulged in a kiss while dancing. The video was circulated by many fan pages on Instagram and her fans were super happy to see that their beloved actress has finally moved on in her life. Check out the video here-

Ankita Lokhande previously dated Raabta actor Sushant Singh Rajput for many years. They were even reported to be living together and were planning to get married back in 2017. However, things took a different path and they parted ways. On the professional front, the actress made her Bollywood debut as Jhalkari Bai in Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. Her acting was much appreciated by the fans and critics alike.

