Image Source : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Kartik and Naira's cute banter amuses son Kairav

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Latest Update: The Navratri celebrations have begun in full swing in the popular TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The Sighanias and the Goenka are celebrating the festival of Navratri in full fervour. Naira stuns in gorgeous ethnic wear and Kartik can't seem to take his eyes off his ladylove. A cute banter between them is seen when the duo fight over dandiya. Vedika, on the other hand, fumed with jealousy and her friend Pallavi goes a step further and warns her that Naira will not leave the home and her future is bleak. Watch the video to know about it all.