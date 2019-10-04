Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Kartik and Naira's cute banter amuses son Kairav

Friday, October 04, 2019
     
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Latest Update: Love is in the air once again for Kartik and Naira. Vedika, on the other hand, fumes with jealousy.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: October 04, 2019 22:00 IST
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Latest Update: The Navratri celebrations have begun in full swing in the popular TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The Sighanias and the Goenka are celebrating the festival of Navratri in full fervour. Naira stuns in gorgeous ethnic wear and Kartik can't seem to take his eyes off his ladylove. A cute banter between them is seen when the duo fight over dandiya. Vedika, on the other hand, fumed with jealousy and her friend Pallavi goes a step further and warns her that Naira will not leave the home and her future is bleak. Watch the video to know about it all.

