Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain Latest Twist: Anita Bhabhi turns Disco Dancer for Vibhuti Narayan

Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain Latest Twist: Popular comedy Drama Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain is all set to witness new twist in the storyline. In the upcoming episode, Anita Bhabhi’s husband Vibhuti Narayan Mishra will get stuck to a wheelchair. Even after trying very hard he would not be able to get up form the wheelchair which will make him sad. In order to uplift her husband’s mood and encourage him, Anita Bhabhi invites the entire mohalla and gets dressed in shiny clothes. She performs on a disco song and makes Vibhuti Narayan happy. This motivates him to get up from the wheelchair. He puts weights on his legs and eventually after trying hard for a while, stands on his own legs. Watch the video here for all the latest drama in the show.

