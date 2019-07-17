Arjun-Varun post their old age pictures, Sangeeta Bijlani to judge on Nach Baliye 9

Arjun-Varun post their old age pictures, Salman Khan's friend Sangeeta Bijlani to judge on Nach Baliye 9

Bollywood Bhai brings the latest gossips from the B-town. Recently, social media is all about FaceApp. Many celebrities like Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Virat Kohli and many others shared their old age picture. Their pics have gone viral and people can't stop sharing the pictures of their favourite celebs. Also, there has been news around Salman Khan's friend Sangeeta Bijlani being the judge of Salman's dance reality show, Nach Baliye season 9.

Though the news has not been confirmed yet, the speculations suggest that Salman Khan himself offered Sangeeta Bijlani to judge the show. Also, one of the most innocent fans of Salman Khan has sketched his image, see how! Watch the video to get the latest updates from the Bollywood town.