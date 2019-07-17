Wednesday, July 17, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Saas Bahu Aur Suspense News
  5. Arjun-Varun post their old age pictures, Sangeeta Bijlani to judge on Nach Baliye 9

Arjun-Varun post their old age pictures, Sangeeta Bijlani to judge on Nach Baliye 9

Bollywood Bhai brings the latest gossips from the B-town. Recently, social media is all about FaceApp. Many celebrities like Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Virat Kohli, and many others shared their old age picture.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 17, 2019 21:58 IST
Representative News Image

Arjun-Varun post their old age pictures, Salman Khan's friend Sangeeta Bijlani to judge on Nach Baliye 9

Bollywood Bhai brings the latest gossips from the B-town. Recently, social media is all about FaceApp. Many celebrities like Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Virat Kohli and many others shared their old age picture. Their pics have gone viral and people can't stop sharing the pictures of their favourite celebs. Also, there has been news around Salman Khan's friend Sangeeta Bijlani being the judge of Salman's dance reality show, Nach Baliye season 9.

Though the news has not been confirmed yet, the speculations suggest that Salman Khan himself offered Sangeeta Bijlani to judge the show. Also, one of the most innocent fans of Salman Khan has sketched his image, see how! Watch the video to get the latest updates from the Bollywood town.

Write a comment

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryTaapsee Pannu finds trolls entertaining. Check out her witty reply Next StoryHrithik Roshan shares most-talked about scene from Super 30 without permission. Watch video  