Who was Aparna Nair? All about the Malayalam actor who died by suicide

Popular Malayalam actor Aparna P Nair died by suicide on August 31. She was 33. The actor was found hanging at her residence in Karamana, Thiruvananthapuram. According to PTI, Nair was rushed to a private hospital in Killipalam at around 11 pm and was declared dead.

The deceased actor is survived by her husband and two children.

Who was Aparna Nair?

Nair rose to prominence with her stint in TV shows like Atmasakhi, Chandanamazha, Devasparsham, Maithili Veendum Varun, and others. She started her acting career with Nivedyam in 2007 and was introduced to films by veteran filmmaker Lohithadas. There was no turning back for Nair since then and she went on to work in films like Chayamukhi alongside Mohanlal and Mukesh. In 2009, she bagged a key role in the film Meghatheerthan and played Kaviyoor Ponnamma opposite Manikuttan.

In the same year, Nair made her Tamil debut with Edhuvum Nadakkum and portrayed the role of Pooja. In an acting career spanning more than a decade, the deceased actor starred in over 30 films. She was last seen in the Malayalam short film The Realisation in 2022 in which she played the role of Yamuna.

Aparna Nair enjoyed a fan following of 10.2K followers on Instagram and her last post on the platform featured her daughter. The actor was an avid social media user and gave a sneak peek into her family with her posts.

