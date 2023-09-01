September 2023 film releases: From Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan to Prabhas' Salaar, check the complete list here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE September 2023 film releases

Cinema buffs have already announced September as Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan month and why not? The trailer speaks for itself and has left every SRK fan on the edge. Apart from Jawan, there are other movies that will be released in September 2023 on both OTT platforms and the silver screen.

As September is here, we have collated a list of movies that are coming this month.

Jawan

Starring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara in the lead roles, Atlee's film will hit theatres on September 7. Produced by Gauri Khan, the film has created a hullabaloo on social media after its trailer release on August 31. The advance booking of Jawan has also begun and has sold more than 41,000 tickets in just an hour. The film also stars Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, and Yogi Babu in key roles. Besides Deepika Padukone will be also seen in a cameo role.

Friday Night Plan

Directed by Vatsal Neelakantan, Friday Night Plan stars Babil Khan and Juhi Chawla in the lead. The film is releasing on September 1 on Netflix and also stars Medha Rana, Amrith Jayan, Aadhya Anand, and Ninad Kamat in titular roles.

Kushi

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Telugu romance Kushi hit the silver screen on September 1. The film is crucial for both the stars as their last ventures Liger and Shakunthalam failed at the box office. Kushi released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada on Friday.

Haddi

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is back again with a promising role in Haddi. The film will hit ZEE5 on the Jawan day, September 7. Helmed by Akshat Ajay Sharma, the revenge drama also features Anurag Kashyap, Mohammed Zeeshan, Ila Arun, and Saurabh Sachdeva in important roles. Siddiqui is all set to play a transgender in Haddi.

The Nun 2

Releasing on September 8, the second instalment of The Nun will star Taissa, Bonnie Aarons, and Jonas Bloquet in the lead roles. The horror flick will go back to 1956 and trace the murder of a priest in France.

Jaane Jaan

Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to make her OTT debut this month with Jaane Jaan. The Netflix movie will also star Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in key roles. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, the film is said to be the official adaptation of the bestselling novel Devotion of Suspect X by Keigo Higashino.

Sukhee

Backed by T-Series, Sukhee marks the directorial debut of Sonal Joshi. Starring Shilpa Shetty, Kusha Kapila, Dilnaaz Irani, Chiatannya Choudhary, Pavleen Gujral, and Amit Sadh, the comedy film will hit the silver screen on September 22.

The Great Indian Family

Starring Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chillar, The Great Indian Family will see its theatrical release on September 22. Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, the film marks the second film of former Miss World Manushi Chillar.

Salaar

Prashanth Neel's film Salaar: Part 1 is one of the most-awaited films of 2023. Backed by Vijay Kirangandur of Hombale Films, the film stars Prabhas and Shruti Haasan in titular roles and will hit the theatres in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

The Vaccine War

After The Kashmir Files, Vivek Agnihotri is back with The Vaccine War which follows the struggles of Indian scientists during the Covid-19 pandemic. Starring Anupam Kher, Nana Patekar, and Pallavi Joshi, the film will also see Kantara fame Sapthami Gowda and Raima Sen in key roles.

