Waltair Veerayya Box Office Collection Day 5: Chiranjeevi-Ravi Teja's film enters Rs 100 Cr club

Waltair Veerayya Box Office Collection Day 5: Chiranjeevi-Ravi Teja's has crossed a big milestone. The film has made it to the Rs 100 Cr club in just five days. The Telugu film which was released a day after Balakrishna's Veera Simha Reddy is enjoying a phenomenal run at the ticket window. The film managed to earn in double digits on day five which took its total collection to over Rs 100 Cr, a remarkable feat to achieve in a short span indeed.

Released during the festive occasion of Pongal, the Telugu movie has proven itself to be a blockbuster. Nandamuri Balakrishna's Veera Simha Reddy was released a day earlier than Waltair Veerayya yet, it couldn't beat Chiranjeevi and Ravi-Teja's film. On the fifth day of its, Waltair Veerayya raked in over Rs 13 Cr taking the film's total to cross the milestone of Rs 100 Cr nett. In first 4 days at the box office, the film earned Rs 87.30 Cr India net.

Meanwhile, the total collection of Veera Simha Reddy in six days stand over Rs 80 Cr.

About Waltair Veerayya

The massy action-drama is written and directed by Bobby Kolli, with Shruti Haasan and Catherine Tresa as the leading ladies. Produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar and co-produced by G K Mohan, under the banner, Mythri Movie Makers, the film opens on January 13. The Telugu original and the dubbed Hindi version will be arriving on the same day, with the same title. While the story and dialogue were written by Bobby himself, Kona Venkat and K Chakravarthy Reddy penned the screenplay. The writing department also includes Hari Mohana Krishna and Vineeth Potluri.

'Waltair Veerayya ' shows Chiranjeevi as a local don whose authority is threatened when the city commissioner ACP Vikram Sagar (played by Ravi Teja) comes into town. Chiranjeevi is at his usual best in action as well as in hilarious scenes. He brings that special charm to the character and narrative with his mass aura. Ravi Teja is equally good as the cop and the face-off between the two is the major asset.

