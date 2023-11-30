Viral Video: Allu Arjun stands in queue to cast vote in Telangana elections, Ram Charan jets off to vote

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Allu Arjun and Ram Charan cast their votes

Voting is underway in Telangana for as many as 119 assembly seats. From common people to celebrities, the state stepped out to cast their votes. In this episode, Telugu star Allu Arjun was spotted standing in the queue and waiting for his turn to vote.

The actor stood in the queue to cast his vote at BSNL center polling booth no 153, ANI reported. He was seen sporting a white T-shirt and black trousers.

Watch the viral video here:

On the other hand, Ram Charan, who was shooting for his upcoming film Game Changer in Mysore, jetted off to Hyderabad to cast his vote in Telangana Assembly Elections 2023. The video of the same is doing rounds on the internet. Before boarding his flight back, he also smiled and posed for a picture with the airport staff.

Watch the video here:

Actor Junior NTR also arrived at the P Obul Reddy Public School polling place in Hyderabad with his family to cast their votes, ANI reported.

Watch here:

Voting for the 119th Telangana Legislative Assembly members started at 7 a.m. on Thursday, and the results will be declared on December 3. Voting is taking place at as many as 35,655 polling booths throughout the state, reports said. Voting in 106 constituencies will continue until 5 pm, and in 13 seats of Left Wing Extremism (LWE), the voting will end at 4 pm.

