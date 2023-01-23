Veera Simha Reddy Box Office Collection Day 11: Nandamuri Balakrishna's inches closer to Rs 100 cr

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Veera Simha Reddy Box Office Collection Day 11

Veera Simha Reddy Box Office Collection Day 11: Nandamuri Balakrishna's Telugu film has been breaking many records at the ticket window. The film was released in theatres on January 12 and has been on a blockbuster run. Not only fans but critics have also loved the film and admired the picturization. Even after eleven days at the box office, Veera Simha Reddy is going steady in its each-day collection. It is slowly inching closer to the big Rs 100 cr club. While it had a solo release, it has been facing a clash at the ticket window with superstar Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya.

Veera Simha Reddy earned Rs 1.65 cr net on Day 11 of its release, according to a report in Sacnik. This makes its total box office collection Rs 92.30 cr. The film is expected to enter the Rs 100 cr club in its third week.

Directed by Gopichand Malineni and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Veera Simha Reddy stars Shruti Haasan as the female lead. The movie makers promised that Balayya will be seen in a never seen before and action-packed role. In the action thriller, Balayya has played a dual role and the star also includes Varalaxmi Sarathkumar from Kollywood and Duniya Vijay from Sandalwood.

The songs line Mass Mogadu and Jai Balayya and the trailer of the movie with power-punch dialogues and intense action had already received huge response from the fans even before the film hit the cinema halls. Rishi Punjabi has done the cinematography, wherein S Thaman’s background score in the film has been giving goosebumps to the masses.

Veera Simha Reddy was a dream project for director Gopichand Malineni who is a die-hard fan of Balakrishna. It is not entirely an actioner, as the movie also has family emotions in the right proportions.

Veera Simha Reddy Trailer:

