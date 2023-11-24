Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Thalapathy Vijay's Leo has been released on THIS OTT platform

Lokesh Kanagaraj and Thalapathy Vijay's blockbuster film Leo is all set to hit OTT after theatres. Made with a budget of Rs 300 crore, Leo was released in theaters on October 19. Apart from Thalapathy Vijay, stars like Trisha Krishnan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, and Madonna Sebastian are also a part of the film. Vijay's film proved to be a blockbuster hit as the film collected more than Rs 140 crore on the very first day. Those who could not watch this film in the theater are eagerly waiting for this film on OTT. Now the wait is over as the film has been released today.

Leo's OTT Platform?

If you have not been able to watch South Superstar Thalapathy Vijay's blockbuster film in Leo Theater and are waiting for its release on OTT, then let us tell you that your wait is over. The film has been released on Netflix, can be seen in Hindi along with Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Let us tell you that Vijay's film Leo has been released in India. Globally this film will be released on 28th November.

Let us tell you that Leo was released in theaters on October 19 and it is being highly appreciated due to its spectacular climax. Actress Trisha Krishnan is also in this film along with Vijay. The film has achieved a lot of success in theaters and at the same time, some controversies have also been discussed regarding this film. Let us tell you that actor Mansoor Khan has also worked with the lead actors in this film and is in the role of villain in this film. One of his interviews regarding working with Trisha Krishnan was surrounded by a lot of controversies. In this video, Mansoor Khan is seen saying that he regrets that he did not get to do the rape scene with Trisha. While this video is being heavily criticized, actress Trisha is also very upset. She said that she would never share the screen with such an actor in the future.

