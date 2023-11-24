'Lucky shoes honge...' social media users react to Salman Khan wearing torn shoes for an interview ​

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Salman Khan with Katrina Kaif at Tiger 3 Promotions

Salman Khan has been in the headlines since the release of his film Tiger 3. The film also featuring Katrina Kaif and Emran Hashmi, was released on the occasion of Diwali and is earning huge money at the box office. Fans are liking Salman Khan's romance with Katrina Kaif and the clash with Imran in the film. Meanwhile, a picture of Salman Khan is becoming increasingly viral on social media in which the actor is seen wearing torn shoes.

In the picture, Salman Khan is seen sitting with Katrina Kaif. Seeing Salman Khan in torn shoes, fans are impressed by his simplicity. As soon as this picture of Salman Khan went viral, there was a barrage of comments on it and fans are not getting tired of praising him. A fan has written about Salman Khan, 'You are a legend.' One fan has written, 'There is no one like Salman Khan.' Another fan has written, 'Down to earth,' while another wrote, 'lucky shoes honge, tabhi bhai tyaag nahi paa rahe hain' (This might be his lucky shoes, maybe that;s why he does not want to retire them).

Talking about Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3', the film has so far earned around Rs 250 crore in India. At the same time, the film has crossed the figure of Rs 400 crore at the worldwide box office. Apart from Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi are in important roles in the film Tiger 3 directed by Manish Sharma. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif led Ek Tha Tiger, and Tiger Zinda Hai had previously created some huge records at the Indian box office. Shah Rukh Khan‘s Pathaan and Hrithik Roshan’s Kabir from War also make special appearances in the film, marking a huge event in YRF’s spy universe.

