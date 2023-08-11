Tamil star Vishal is NOT married to Lakshmi Menon, here's what the actor said

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Vishal and Lakshmi Menon

Celebrities' personal relationships always remain the talk of Tinseltown. This time, Tamil actor Vishal fell prey to rumours about his married with Lakshmi Menon. After multiple speculations, Vishal finally broke the silence. Quashing media reports about his wedding, the actor said he will announce his union with his significant one when the time comes.

Taking it to Twitter, Vishal wrote, "Usually I don’t respond to any fake news or rumors about me coz I feel it’s useless. But now since the rumour about my marriage with Laksmi Menon is doing the rounds, I point blankly deny this and it’s absolutely not true and baseless."

He continued that the rumours involved a girl more than her being an actress and this is why he had to respond to them. "You are invading and spoiling a girl’s private life and maligning her image. It’s not a Bermuda triangle to decode the year, date, time, and who I am getting married to in the future. Hope sense prevails. When the time comes will announce my marriage officially. God Bless," the actor concluded.

On the professional front, Lakshmi Menon will be next seen in Chandramukhi 2. Helmed by P Vasu, the film stars Kangana Ranaut and Raghava Lawrence in key roles. On the other hand, Vishal will be next seen in Mark Antony co-starring SJ Suryah, Selvaraghvan, and Ritu Varma. Directed by Adhik Ravichandran, the film is slated for release on September 15. He will also star in Mysskin's Thupparivaalani.

For those unversed, Vishal was earlier rumoured to be dating actor Abhinaya, popular for her role in Nadodigal. However, the duo never address the rumours publically.

