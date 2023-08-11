'My baby...': Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar pens special birthday note for Jacqueline Fernandez

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Jacqueline Fernandez and Sukesh Chandrashekhar

Sukesh Chandrasekhar, the main accused in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case, has written to Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez from Mandoli jail on her birthday. Through the letter, Chandrasekhar expressed his longing for his partner Jacqueline and how he would miss giving a magical hug to the actress. Also, he promised to celebrate Jacqueline's next birthday, together.

Showering love on Jacqueline, Chandrasekhar wrote, "My Baby Jacqueline, Wishing you a very Happy Birthday. May God bless you my Baby Girl. Your Birthday is the happiest Day of every year of my life. In fact, even more than my own. Baby you are becoming even more pretty and growing younger Day by Day. I am missing you so much, you have no Idea."

Image Source : FILE IMAGESukesh Chandrashekhar's letter for Jacqueline Fernandez

"Missing giving you your bunch of exotic flowers and mainly your magic hug and feeding you Cake. Baby I really Hope You like my Birthday Gift. I know, no amount of gold, diamond, pearls would make you happy, than you building your dream of building shelter for animals. Baby the greeting that is attached with this letter is hand made by me. I have drawn a few important memories that I miss on this beautiful day of yours. Baby there is no distance in this World that can part our love because we are strongly connected with our hearts and Our Love is Eternal. No power in this planet Could ever stop me from loving you or you loving me. We are for each other."

Adding further, he wrote, "All this turbulence is about to be over and done my baby. Next Year Birthday is going to be together. and I promise to make it even more special. The world would envy. Baby, my Bomma. You’re a superstar and Super Special. You are the best thing that’s happened in my life. Enjoy this day, please have only that lovely smile Don’t worry about anything else I am here for you… Happy Birthday my Bomma, My Honeybee. Have a blast. Love you Super Crazy my Bun. Have a extra piece of cake for me. My Baby Bomma."

However, Jacqueline earlier denied any relationship with Sukesh and clarified that she had only met him briefly for professional purposes.

Latest Entertainment News