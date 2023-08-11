Bigg Boss OTT 2: Who is Kriti Mehra? All you need to know about Elvish Yadav's alleged ex-girlfriend

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Elvish Yadav and Kriti Mehra

Bigg Boss OTT 2 will declare its winner on August 14. While the house witness drama, friendship, envy, and hatred among the inmates, a lot goes outside the reality show on social media. This year, two YouTubers Abhishek Malhan and Elvish Yadav, with a colossal fan following, entered the Bigg Boss house and have hogged headlines ever since.

Amid the ongoing hullabaloo on social media, Elvish Yadav's alleged former girlfriend Kriti Mehra is making headlines as the finale is nearing. Mehra recently urged Yadav's fans to vote for him and help him win the show. It all started when the social media team of Elvish Yadav shared a video of him on his Instagram handle and requested his 'Army' to vote for him. Soon after the video was released, Kriti Mehra re-shared the video on her Instagram handle and asked her followers to vote for him. She wrote, "Dubara nahi bolungi, VOTE FOR HIM AS MUCH AS YOU CAN Ghar Ke saare devices se kardo Ye jeet ke aana chahie."

Take a look:

Who is Kriti Mehra?

Born in Delhi, Kriti Mehra is also a YouTuber and content creator. She is often tagged as Elvish Yadav's former girlfriend. But it seems that even after their breakup, they have each other's back. In a recent interview with Her Zindagi, Mehra opened up about her bond with Yadav and said that he would do anything if he gets attached to someone.

It is said that Mehra and Yadav were classmates and their romance began during their college days during a dance rehearsal. They were together for six to seven years and then parted ways. Mehra enjoys a fan following of more than 80K followers on Instagram and makes content on fashion and lifestyle.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss OTT 2 got its top 5 finalists—Abhishek Malhan, Elvish Yadav, Pooja Bhatt, Manisha Rani, and Bebika Dhurve. Who are you rooting for?

