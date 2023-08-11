Heart of Stone Twitter Review: Alia Bhatt-Gal Gadot starrer receives mixed reactions from audience

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIA BHATT Alia Bhatt during the shoot of Heart of Stone

The most-awaited Netflix film Heart of Stone is now streaming on the OTT platform. Starring Gal Gadot, Alia Bhatt, and Jamie Dornan, the film marks the Hollywood debut of Bhatt. The film is finally out and so are the reviews by both critics and the audience on social media.

Helmed by Tom Harper, Heart of Stone follows an intelligence operative Rachel Stone, played by Gal Gadot, who is determined to stop a hacker Keya Dhawan, played by Alia Bhatt, from stealing its most dangerous and valuable weapon.

Heart of Stone Twitter Review

Sharing his review on Twitter, an entertainment journalist gave three stars to Heart of Stone and wrote, "Heart of Stone’ is a solid entry to Netflix’s spy universe. The film is intriguing and has good twists. Although the writing could have been better, the end result is quite good. Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan are good, Alia Bhatt is solid."

Another user wrote, "Its set pieces don’t have the same intrigue and crackling energy as those in a Mission: Impossible chapter. That's down to the augmented reality overlays that make #HeartOfStone look like a video game. Except you’re not playing—you’re watching."

"#HeartOfStone is... bad. it's a poor mission: impossible copycat filled with boring storytelling & blandly executed action. gal gadot, alia bhatt, jamie dornan are there & while i've no sympathies for the zionist, it feels bad to see alia & jamie's talents being wasted," wrote the third one.

Check out Twitter reactions here:

Backed by Gal Gadot, Don Granger, Julie Lynn, Bonnie Curtis, Jaron Varsano, David Ellison, and Dana Goldberg, Heart of Stone was announced in 2020. Alia Bhatt, along with Sophie Okondei, Jing Lusi, Paul Ready, and Matthias Schweighofer were announced as key characters in March 2022.

Also Read: Loved Made In Heaven 2? 5 best wedding shows to binge-watch on OTT

Latest Hollywood News