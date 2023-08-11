Loved Made In Heaven 2? 5 best wedding shows to binge-watch on OTT

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Wedding shows to watch on OTT

Starring Sobhita Dhulipala, Jim Sarbh, Kalki Koechlin, Arjun Mathur, Shivani Raghuvanshi, and Shashank Arora in key roles, Made In Heaven 2 is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, along with Neeraj Ghaywan, Nitya Mehra, and Alankrita Shrivastava, the series follows the life of its lead on the backdrop of rich Indian weddings based in Delhi.

Tara, played by Dhulipala, and Karan, played by Mathur, are two best friends who are wedding planners and run Made In Heaven along with their skilled team. Whilst their successful business deals with elite clientele, personal turmoil in their lives is engaging and will keep you on the edge towards the end.

Movies and series based on weddings have always captivated the audience. If you loved Made In Heaven 2, here are the five best wedding shows you can binge-watch on OTT.

Indian Matchmaking

Seema Taparia, a matchmaker based in Mumbai, has high-class clients and helps singles to find their potential significant ones with her decades of traditional methods and experiences. The Netflix show is at times patriarchal and sexist, however, it will keep you hooked.

I Want THAT Wedding

Weddings are stressful. From finding the perfect dress to planning the menu to selecting the venue, weddings take a lot from oneself. Streaming on Amazon Prime Video, I Want THAT Wedding helps couples to plan their wedding on a budget. This docuseries is a must-watch.

Bridgerton

Eight siblings of a royal British family attempt to find true love in this Netflix show. Starring Phoebe Dynevor, Jonathan Bailey, Simone Ashley, Nicola Coughlan, and Claudia Jessie in key roles, the fiction-romantic series is a sight for sore eyes. From ballroom dances to mouth-watering delicacies, Bridgerton gives you a glimpse of a royal wedding.

Band Baaja Bride

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video, Band Baaja Bride takes you inside the glamorous bridal makeovers by ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. In this series, every Sabyasachi bride gets to select her dream lehenga, makeup, and jewelry.

The Great Weddings of Munnes

Starring Barkha Singh, Sunil Chitkara, Sunita Rjawar, and Khatija Iqbal, The Great Weddings of Munnes is streaming on JioCinema for free. The series follows a middle-class average-looking Munnes Yadav who attempts to tie the knot with the woman of his dreams.

