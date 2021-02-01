Image Source : YOUTUBE Sulthan Teaser Out: Karthi & Rashmika Mandanna starrer will leave you wanting for more. Watch video

Makers of much-awaited Karthi and Rashmika Mandanna starrer 'Sulthan' have finally released the teaser leaving fans amazed. Various fans took to Twitter to express their excitement and laud the teaser video of Bakkiyaraj Kannan directorial. Featuring the two actors in the lead role, the film sets high expectations for everyone and looks like it will be one helluva family entertainer. Bankrolled by Dream Warrior Pictures, 'Sulthan' has everything that a true family entertainer contains-- action, romance, thriller, and what not! And to add to your excitement are the stunning looks of National Crush aka Rashmika.

Coming back to the exciting announcement of the teaser release, it was made by Karthi on Twitter. He tweeted, "#Sulthan, a honest effort to bring a complete family entertainer with humor, romance, action & strong man to man relationship. Hope you all like it." While Rashmika wrote, "Presenting the teaser of #Sulthan, a perfect family entertainer."

The film also marks the debut of Rashmika in the Tamil film industry. After the first look of the film was released, the actress tweeted, "A few words about #Sulthan is that it’s my first Tamil film and since I was a little girl dad and I have watched so many Tamil films and it feels surreal that now I get to work with such big and yet humble and wonderful people.. I am truly grateful for all that I have right now."

Vivek Mervin has composed Sulthan's music while Sathyan Sooryan has handled the director of photography. The shooting has been completed and the promotional activities are taking place. It is being said that the producer SR Prabhu is planning to release the film on the theaters on April 2. The film apart from Karthi and Rashmika also stars Lal, Napolean, Hareesh Peradi, Ponnambalam and Yogi Babu.

Watch Sulthan teaser here:

On the work front, Karthi will also be seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan which also features Trisha and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. On the other hand, Rashmika has Bollywood debut film Mission Majnu in her bucket. It stars Sidharth Malhotra in the lead and is directed by Shantanu Bagchi.