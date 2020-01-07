Rajinikanth's fans vow to fight back Tamilrockers, will watch Darbar only in theatres

Tuesday, January 07, 2020
     
Superstar Rajinikanth will be seen portraying a cop on screen after a gap of over 27 years. Darbar will it the theatres on January 9, 2020.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 07, 2020 19:04 IST
Darbar

Darbar will hit the theatres on January 9

Superstar Rajinikanth's Darbar is all set to hit the theatres and fans can’t wait to see Thalaiva on screen again. The film looks promising to be blockbusters, however, like many big releases in the past years, Darbar also faces the threat of piracy. Many notorious websites that include the like of Tamilrockers and others have dented the box office collection of many films by leaking them online within hours of the release. Rajinikanth's last release Petta also came under attack from piracy websites that resulted in the film suffering on the box office. However, diehard fans of the superstar are all ready to take on the website and have vowed to not watch any pirated or leaked versions of the film.

According to a report in Times of India, fans are all prepared to make Darbar a box office by watching it in theatres and if required multiple times to make Darbar a box office success.

Rajinikanth’s Darbar has created quite a buzz even days ahead of the release, the pre-booking for the film has received an overwhelming response and looking at the trends, Dabar looks all set to break the box office records.

Darbar will also mark Rajinikanth’s comeback as a cop onscreen. Rajinikanth who last played a cop in 1992 release Pandiyan, will be back playing a cop after a gap of over 27 years. Directed A Murugadoss, Darbar will also star Nayanthara, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Dilip Tahil in pivotal roles. Suneil Shetty will be seen playing the lead antagonist in the film.

Darbar will hit the theatres on January 9 in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.

