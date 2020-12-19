Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@HRITHIK_X_PRABHAS Prabhas, Vijay Deverakonda, Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan and others pose together for an EPIC photo

Actor Vijay Deverakonda on Friday treated fans with a million dollar picture with all the 'big boys' of Tollywood. The actor took to his Instagram stories to share a picture with all the superstars of the South Indian film industry posing together. The picture featured Vikay deverakonda, Mahesh Babu, Prabhas, Ram Charan, Naga Chaitanya and Ram Pothineni. It is from producer Dil Raju's birthday bash which was attended by all the megastars in the industry.

Sharing the picture, the Arjun Reddy actor wrote, "The Big Boys and the kid! Last night :)" Dil Raju turned 50 on Thursday and hosted a huge party for all the friends from the showbiz in Hyderabad. The party was also attended by Pawan Kalyan, Chiranjeevi, Pooja Hegde and others.

Talking about the psrty, many big celebrities made their appearance felt. Wjile Ram Charana nd Prabhas arrived together, Chiranjeevi posed for the paparazzi. The pictures went viral instantly on social media.

On the work front, Vijay's next is tentatively titled "Fighter". He will also be seen alongside actress Ananya Panday in a multilingual film that will mark his Bollywood debut. The film is directed by Puri Jagannadh.