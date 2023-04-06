Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/PAWANKALYANFC Pawan Kalyan starts shooting for ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’, see leaked pics

Power Star Pawan Kalyan is preoccupied with both his film business and politics. The makers of his upcoming film, Ustaad Bhagat Singh, recently revealed that filming had begun on April 5. The creators shared a poster of Pawan Kalyan seated in what appeared to be a police station, holding a gun. Photos from the scene of the film have made their way onto the internet.

Pawan Kalyan begins 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' shoot

Pawan Kalyan scored a blockbuster with Bheemla Nayak. He was paired opposite Rana Daggubati in the Telugu remake of the Malayalam superhit film, Ayyappanum Koshiyum. On April 5, Pawan Kalyan started shooting for his upcoming film, Ustaad Bhagat Singh. Mythri Movie Makers, the film's production house, shared a special poster and wrote, "The POWER HOUSE has arrived to set ablaze USTAAD sets. #UstaadBhagatSingh shoot begins (sic)."

See Leaked Pics

It was previously reported that Ustaad Bhagat Singh is a remake of Thalapathy Vijay's Theri. Director Harish Shankar, on the other hand, cleared the air. Currently, Pawan Kalyan is shooting some important sequences in a police station set. Pictures of the set have been leaked on social media.

Directed by Harish Shankar, the film features Pawan Kalyan and Sreeleela in lead roles. Ashutosh Rana, Nawab Shah, Avinash, Gauthami, Narra Srinu, Naga Mahesh and Temper Mahesh play supporting roles in the film.

