Natural star Nani finally unveils release date of 'Nani 30'; actor shares poster

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Nani 30 poster featuring natural star Nani

Natural Star Nani is one rare actor who has a fan base among family audiences as well as the masses. The actor is currently relishing the massive success of his latest-released movie Dasara which set the Box Office on fire. The movie collected over Rs 100 crore. Now, amid Dasara's successful run, Nani is all set for his next movie, tentatively titled Nani 30, co-starring Mrunal Thakur in the lead role. The movie is based on the relationship between a father and a daughter.

Nani took to his Twitter handle to announce the release date of Nani 30. He tweeted, "2023 had to end with a celebration DECEMBER 21st :) #Nani30." The untitled father-daughter drama had a grand launch in Hyderabad earlier this year, and the team has also begun shooting for the movie.Nani 30 marks production No 1 of Vyra Entertainments. Mohan Cherukuri (CVM) with his friends Dr. Vijender Reddy Teegala, and Murthy K S started this banner with their passion and a vision to make good content movies and make a difference with their story-telling on the big screen.

The much-awaited movie will witness a major clash with Venkatesh, Shraddha Srinath starrer 'Saindhav'. Though both the movies are releasing on separate dates, there is only a day's difference between the duo's release dates. While Nani 30 will hit the theatres on December 21, Venkatesh, Shraddha Srinath starrer 'Saindhav' is scheduled for its release on December 22. The cinematography of the film is being handled by Sanu John Varughes, who has previously worked on films such as Lucifer and Mohanlal. The music for the film is composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab.

Nani 30 is expected to be a heart-warming family drama with a strong emotional connect. The film is expected to have all the elements that make for a perfect family entertainer, including romance, comedy, and drama. The announcement of the release date has created a buzz among the fans of Nani and Mrunal Thakur. With Nani and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles and a talented team of technicians working on the film, Nani 30 is definitely a film to watch out for.

Also Read: When Rahul Gandhi asked Shah Rukh Khan for his advice to politicians; old video goes viral

Also Read: South superstar Ajith's humble gesture for a young mum at London airport is winning the internet

Latest Entertainment News