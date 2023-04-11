Follow us on Image Source : FACEBOOK/MSDHONI MS Dhoni unveils first look poster of his production venture ‘Lets Get Married’, Check it out

M.S. Dhoni, India's most famous cricketer, has announced his film production debut, with his first movie being in Tamil. Sakshi Dhoni created the film, which has the intriguing title 'LGM' (Lets Get Married). The film's spectacular first-look poster was recently published and has gone viral on the internet. Dhoni took to his Facebook and shared the poster of the film.

The first look of 'LGM' shows hero Harish Kalyan, heroine Ivana, and veteran actress Nadiya locked in a wedding ring, implying a violent emotional clash. Helmed by Ramesh Thamilmani, the picture is billed as a fun-filled family movie. Yogi Babu and R.J. Vijay will be seen playing major characters in 'LGM'. According to reports, the filming will be completed soon, and a release date will be revealed in a few months.

MS Dhoni's production house

The World Cup-winning captain owns a production house named ‘Dhoni Entertainment’. It is owned by both Dhoni and his wife Sakshi. The production house has produced small-scale films like ‘Roar of the Lion’, ‘Blaze to Glory’ and ‘The Hidden Hindu’.

The film 'The Roar of Lion' is about the comeback of the Chennai Super Kings to the IPL after a two-year absence. The Hidden Hindu is a film based on author Akshat Gupta's mythological thriller written on the Men in Blue's historic World Cup victory in 'The Blaze to Glory 2011'.

Also Read: 'Rinku Singh or MS Dhoni?' Twitter celebrates KKR star's smashing 5 sixes to seal the deal against GT

Also Read: Ajinkya Rahane leaves behind MS Dhoni and Matthew Hayden on CSK debut in IPL 2023

Latest Entertainment News