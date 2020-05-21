Mohanlal breaks the internet by releasing Drishyam 2 teaser on 60th birthday

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MOHANLAL Mohanlal treats fans with teaser of Drishyam 2 on 60th birthday

South Indian superstar Mohanlal treated his fans with the best birthday surprise as he shared the first glimpse of his much-awaited film Drishyam 2. Sharing the teaser of the film, the actor left his fans excited. The Malayalam superstar turned 60 today and fans have already taken over Twitter to wish him with various videos and photos. Just when he dropped the teaser of the film, his fans went gaga over it. The director of Drishyam 2 had earlier informed that they have finalized the script of the film.

Drishyam 2 teaser poster features Mohanlal's intense eyes as he announces the film's return. It also reveals that the return of Drishyam producer Antony Perumbavoor. The film will be directed by Jeetu Joseph. Check out the teaser here-

Director Jeetu Joseph had told The News Minute, "After Drishyam, there have always been questions about a sequel. Lalettan (Mohanlal) would ask me too. And I just didn't know how to continue that story. Finally one possibility became clearer than the others I thought of and the story of George Kutty's family got written again."

In Drishyam, Mohanlal played the role of a family man George Kutty who saves his family from the police after his daughter accidentally kills the son of a cop. The film was later remade in Hindi as well and starred Ajay Devgn in Mohanlal's role. Also, the film was made in Tamil titled Papanasam in which Kamal Haasan played the lead role.

