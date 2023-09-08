Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty box office collection Day 1: Anushka Shetty, Naveen's film earns just Rs 4 crore

Follow us on Image Source : WEB Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty

After a five-year-long hiatus, Anushka Shetty is back on the big screen with Ms Shetty Mr Polishetty. Co-starring Naveen Polishetty, the film has been directed by the Telugu star Mahesh Babu and hit the theatres on September 7. The film fell flat on its opening day and failed to attract the audience.

On its opening day, Ms Shetty Mr Polishetty earned Rs only Rs 4 crore, according to Sacnilk. The film released in Telugu and Tamil and saw an overall Telugu occupancy of 39 per cent. The highest occupancy rate was recorded during night shows with 54.70 per cent.

Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty occupancy rate on September 7, Telugu

Morning shows: 18.15 per cent

Afternoon shows: 36.68 per cent

Evening shows: 46.47 per cent

Night shows: 54.70 per cent

Ms Shetty Mr Polishetty clashed with Atlee's Jawan at the box office. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi, the film became the biggest opener of all time in Hindi surpassing Pathaan and War. It earned more than Rs 70 crore on its opening day. Not just the Hindi version, Jawan's Telugu and Tamil versions are also receiving love from the audience.

Meanwhile, Anushka Shetty was last seen in SS Rajamoului's Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

