Manoj Tiwari sings Rinkiya Ke Papa in 'Aap Ki Adalat with Rajat Sharma'

Aap Ki Adalat: Manoj Tiwari sang 'Rinkiya Ke Papa', his massively popular song

Before he rose through political ranks, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari was known across the country as an actor and singer who took earthen tunes of Hindi belt to masses and classes. He had acted in number of Bhojpuri, Hindi films and had a stature as a folk singer. That his tunes are massively popular is an understatement. But one of his tunes has travelled far and wide across the country and beyond. Yes, that's 'Rinkiyan Ke Papa'. You won't find anyone who hasn't at least heard of this song. Manoj Tiwari was present in Aap Ki Adalat as Delhi BJP chief yes. But when asked to sing a few lines of Rinkiya Ke Papa', Tiwari readily obliged.

"Rinkiyan Ke Papa, hee hee hee hee haas delen," crooned Tiwari and it was as if the Adalat had turned into a live performance. Just like the music video of Rinkiya Ke Papa, the audience joined in and sang the song.

Manoj Tiwari played along. He sang some lines and let the audience complete the rest. They readily did.

'Rinkiya Ke Papa' has been a smash hit online. The video posted on YouTube by 'T-Series Hamaar Bhojpuri' has garnered more than 40 crore views. The number keeps on increasing. The song has attained such a cult status that it is played in the background in funny videos online. Even if you don't know Bhojpuri, the easily hummable tune is hard to forget and the quirkiness in it always gives listener a feeling that something interesting is afoot. Watch the video at the end of this story.

Manoj Tiwari's presence in Aap Ki Adalat was both; political and not exactly so. India TV's Editor-In-Chief and Chairman Rajat Sharma grilled Tiwari. Bharatiya Janata Party is facing a challenge as Delhi Legislative Assembly Elections 2020 is just around the corner. Let's see how this maverick wades through political waters.

