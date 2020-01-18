If I was misfit for politics, I would not have won twice: Manoj Tiwari in Aap Ki Adalat

Image Source : INDIA TV If I was misfit for politics, I would have not won twice: Manoj Tiwari

Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Manoj Tiwari appeared on India TV's iconic show Aap Ki Adalat anchored by Rajat Sharma, Editor-In-Chief and Chairman. The Bhojpuri singer-turned politician spoke on a volley of questions from India TV Chairman during the hour-long episode. Responding to the allegation made by Arvind Kejriwal on being “misfit for politics” on Aap Ki Adalat with India TV's Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma, Manoj Tiwari said he would have not won Delhi election twice, first by 1.44 lakh, then by 3.68 lakh votes if he that was true.

"I am fortune that I got to see all phases of life.....wherever I went, I was able to give something. I am proud that I have given employment to 4 lakh people through Bhojpuri movies... Had I been a misfit in politics, I would not have won twice, first by 1.44 lakh, then by 3.68 lakh votes," he told Rajat Sharma.

"People used to say I would run away from politics as I was from film industry, even then people said I was not serious for politics. But I worked very hard and did what I can. I am fit because I have the tendency to tolerate whatever allegations are made against me," he added.

Watch | Manoj Tiwari in Aap Ki Adalat: If I was misfit in politics, I wouldn't have got elected twice