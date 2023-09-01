Friday, September 01, 2023
     
Malayalam actor Aparna Nair found dead, police case registered

Malayalam actor Aparna Nair was found dead in her home in Thiruvananthapuram. She is survived by her husband and two kids.

Published on: September 01, 2023 13:13 IST
Malayalam cine-serial actor Aparna Nair was found hanging at her residence in Thiruvananthapuram, police said on Friday. The 33-year old actor, who has acted in a few movies and numerous serials, was found hanging inside her room at her residence near Karamana here last night, police said. Aparna was staying with her husband and their children, police said.

The incident happened around 7.30 PM on Thursday. Police said they were informed about the incident by the private hospital where she was admitted after she was found hanging.

"We received the information from the hospital and have registered a case for unnatural death," a police officer told PTI. She is survived by her husband and two children.

Police suspect that it was a case of suicide and that family issues were behind the extreme step. An investigation has been launched into the incident, the police added.

