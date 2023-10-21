Leo Box Office Report Day 2: Thalapathy Vijay-starrer sees huge DROP on Friday, performs well in Tamil Nadu

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Poster of Leo

Thalapathy Vijay's much-awaited flick of 2023 titled Leo was released on Thursday, October 19. The film has been news ever since its first trailer was unveiled and also for its massive advance booking figures in the overseas market. The film even opened well in the domestic circuit and churned out Rs 64.80 crore nett on its first day. As per Sacnilk.com, the Thalapathy Vijay-starrer witnessed a huge drop on Friday and minted just Rs 36 crore nett in India, major part of which came from his home state of Tamil Nadu. However, the business for Leo is expected to pick up on the weekend and trade analysts are also predicting an advantageous Monday and Tuesday for the film due to account of Navratri and Dussehra's semi-holidays.

Box Office Report

Leo earned Rs 36 crore nett in the domestic circuit out of which Tamil Nadu contributed Rs 24 crore, as per early estimates by Sacnilk.com. From Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the film minted Rs 6 crore. While Kerala contributed Rs 6 crore, the film earned Rs 4.50 crore from Karnataka on Day 2.

Apart from the South region, the film hasn't performed well and made only Rs 2 crore on its second day.

Released on over 5,500 screens worldwide, the Thalapathy Vijay-starrer has minted nearly $8 million in two days.

About the film

Directed by Lokesh Kangaraj, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Anurag Kashyap, Priya Anand, Trisha Krishnan, Mysskin, and Baby Antony in key roles. The film is also the second collaboration of the lead actor and the director after Master, which was released in 2021.

