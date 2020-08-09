Image Source : YOUTUBE/ MYTHRI MOVIE MAKERS Mahesh Babu Birthday Special: Sarkaru Vaari Paata makers release intriguing motion poster

Handsome hunk Mahesh Babu, who is known to be the Prince of Telugu Cinema, is celebrating his 45th birthday today. The actor's fans have been already trending him on Twitter even before he rang into the day and made the occasion special for him. Due to coronavirus pandemic, the celebrations are restricted but fans have enough reason to jump with joy today. The makers of Mahesh Babu's much-awaited film Sarkaru Vaari Paata released the electrifying motion poster of the film on the actor's birthday.

While the motion poster did not reveal the actor's look, it was definitely a treat for all Mahesh Babu fans. Earlier, on his father Krishna's birthday, the superstar had announced the film.

Check out the Sarkaru Vaari Paata motion poster here-

Written and directed by Parasuram of Geetha Govindam fame, Sarkaru Vaari Paata is being produced by Mythri Movies Makers. While not much is announced about the film yet, along with the leading lady, the buzz around the film is high. It is said that Keerthy Suresh will play the female lead role in the film, howeve, no official announcement has been made yet.

Earlier, during a 'Ask Me Anything' session on Instagram, Mahesh Babu had said that the film will be "a complete entertainer with a strong message. I am really excited about it." On the other hand, wife Namrata Shorodkar had also ensured fans that the film will be a treat to them when she said, "the film is everything you will really enjoy."

Meanwhile, on Mahesh Babu's birthday, wife Namrata shared an adorable picture on Instagram and wrote, "True love is how I experience it with YOU Happy Birthday MB I love you now and always @urstrulymahesh."

Before his birthday, the Telugu superstar has shared a message for his fans to not indulge in social gatherings on his birthday due to COVID19 pandemic. He tweeted, ""A kind request to my dear fans. I feel blessed and thankful to have all of you. I truly appreciate all the good deeds you do to make my special day worth remembering. since we are battling a global pandemic this year, safety is indispensable. I request all my fans to avoid any social gatherings on my birthday. Please stay safe."

A kind request to all my fans 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/UnAzeYPUBQ — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) August 7, 2020

