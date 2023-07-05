KH233 Teaser: Kamal Hassan’s upcoming film with H Vinoth | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM KH233 Official Announcement: Kamal Haasan collaborates with H Vinoth for a film with political undertones

The makers have released the teaser for Kamal Hassan’s upcoming film KH233. The tagline of Rise to Rule has been attached to the film by the makers. So, KH233 seems to be a film that calls for action against the system.

Kamal Hassan took to Twitter and shared the announcement, writing in the caption, "And it begins... #RKFI52 #KH233 #RISEtoRULE". The film is also produced by Kamal Haasan under the Raaj Kamal Films International banner along with R. Mahendran.

Earlier, it was speculated that Pa Ranjith would be teaming up with Kamal Haasan for a film. However, it looks like the movie has been put on hold. After the film with H. Vinoth, Haasan will team up with Mani Ratnam for KH234, which has music by AR Rahman.

Director H. Vinoth, on the other hand, has helmed back-to-back Ajith films, Valimai and Thunivu. Though both movies raked in money at the box office, they failed to appease all kinds of audiences. The touch of the director, who was known for quality films like Theeran Adhigaram Ondru and Sadhuranga Vettai, was missing in these two movies. Fans are hoping Vinoth will be back with a bang with Haasan’s film.

The Vasool Raja MBBS actor has a string of films lined up in the coming years. This includes his collaboration with filmmaker Mani Ratnam. In 1987, the director and actor combo made their first and only film together. The film is the cult classic Nayakan. This is said to be his next release after KH233. Also, the actor recently joined Nag Ashwin’s Project K. The film boasts a famous cast, including Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani, alongside Kamal. The actor is reportedly touted to play the antagonist role in the film.

