KGF actor Krishnaji Rao passes away after hospitalisation, played this role in Yash starrer

KGF fame actor Krishnaji Rao is no more. He was 70. A few days ago, news came in that Rao has been hospitalised with serious health issues. Now, he has died. In the KGF movie, Rao played a very prominent role in regards to the story of the lead character Rocky Bhai, portrayed by Yash. Fans on social media have been mourning his demise and also remembered his role in the Kannada action blockbuster. Rao's dialogues in KGF movies got him immense popularity.

Krishnaji Rao's role in KGF

Krishnaji Rao worked as an AD for many years. His role as a blind man, popularly called the 'KGF Grandfather', came with its decent share of whistle-worthy dialogues and Rao delivered with conviction. His dialogue in KGF: Chapter 2, "Let me give you a piece of advice. Don't go to stand in his way sir," became very popular and he got recognition for the part. Fans of the KGF franchise have also mourned his passing on social media and flooded Twitter with messages expressing condolences.

Krishnaji Rao hopsitalised

A few days before his death, Krishnaji Rao was taken to a hospital. He was receiving treatment in the ICU before his condition deteriorated and he died. Reportedly, after gaining popularity with the KGF role, Rao got back-to-back offers for work and he was constantly occupied with shooting. Recently, his upcoming film Nano Narayanappa's trailer was also launched on YouTube and showed him as a character with ten heads, like Raavan.

