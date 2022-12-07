Prithviraj Sukumaran joins Akshay Kumar & Tiger Shroff starrer 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRITHVIRAJSUKUMARAN Prithviraj Sukumaran joins 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'

Prithviraj Sukumaran has come on board with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff for the action-entertainer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. He took to social media to express his happiness at joining the cast. He expressed that he was thrilled to be part of the amazing squad. After that, the entire team of the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial flocked to social media, welcoming the South Indian superstar.

On Wednesday, the Khiladi of Bollywood took to social media to reveal the newest member of the team. Prithviraj Sukumaran has been cast in the role of the antagonist, Kabir. Sharing his poster on social media, he wrote, "The #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan family just got bigger and how! Welcome on board this crazy action rollercoaster, @PrithviOfficial. Let’s rock it buddy."

The Malyalam actor took no time and replied, "Thank you, sir."

After that, Tiger Shroff also took to his Instagram account and wrote, "Welcome onboard @PrithviOfficial! Looking forward to one hell of a ride #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan."

Prithviraj responded to the post, "Thank you Tiger! Looking forward to this one."

Earlier, Akshay and Tiger both shared the announcement video of the film on their Instagram accounts, and it stirred the internet. Akshay captioned it, "The year you debuted in this world, I debuted in films. Phir bhi muqabla karoge Chote Miyan? Chal phir ho jaye full-on action!." Tiger captioned his post, "Double Action, Double Dhamaka."

Speaking about the film, it is an alleged remake of 1998 film that was directed by David Dhawan. The classic starred Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda in the lead roles. While it was a comedy caper, the Akshay-Tiger starrer is hailed as an action-packed entertainer. Reportedly, Janhvi Kapoor has been roped in as the female lead in the film and has been paired opposite Tiger. Since the film's announcement, fans have been waiting for its release with bated breath. It is produced by Jackky Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment. The film is expected to release on Christmas 2023, and it is touted as the biggest action-packed entertainer in Bollywood.

