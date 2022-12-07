Sanjay Leela Bhansali's first music album OUT, songs hummed by Shreya Ghoshal, Armaan Malik and others

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@BHANSALI_PRODUC Sanjay Leela Bhansali's poster from his music album Sukoon

The legendary director Sanjay Leela Bhansali who has aced the world of direction is now all set to branch out to the world of music. He has announced his first-ever music album 'Sukoon' which will release on 7th December. The music album consists of 9 songs that are crooned by the melodious voices of Shreya Ghoshal, Armaan Malik, Papon, Pratibha Baghel, Shail Hada and Madhubanti Bagchi. The songs will be available on all the music streaming platforms.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali took to the Twitter handle of Bhansali Productions to announce the news and posted a series of posters featuring the singers. He wrote, Here’s a piece of our heart for your soul! Embrace, enjoy and enter the world of #Sukoon, the first-ever music album made by #SanjayLeelaBhansali, Listen now: https://bit.ly/SukoonOnSpotify. There's a surprise in store too. Stay tuned for 3 PM".

Speaking about his first attempt at original, non-film music, Sanjay said in a statement, “Two years in the making amidst the difficult times of covid, I found peace, quiet, and love while creating “SUKOON”. I hope you find the same while listening.”

In the new music album, Sanjay has incorporated many different musical instruments including the tablas, flute, guitars, sarangi, sitars and harmonium into the soundtrack. Vikram Mehra who is the managing director of music label Saregama India, said of the upcoming album, “If perfection had a face, then it must be Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and once again it’s evident through his labour of love ‘SUKOON’, a collection of 9 pieces of art in collaboration with the best of the singers from the industry".

Sanjay's last directorial was Alia Bhatt's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' for which he also turned composer and created all six tracks of the film, including the popular song Dholida. The ace director turned composer for his film with Guzaarish back in 2010. The filmmaker completed 25 years in the industry last year and is currently working on his Netflix series, a period drama titled 'Heeramandi'.

