Akshay Kumar brutally trolled for first look from new 'Chhatrapati Shivaji' film

Akshay Kumar's first look from the upcoming film Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat was released by the makers recently. The Bollywood superstar will be seen stepping into the shoes of Chhatrapati Shivaji for the film. The makers not only announced the film but also posted a still and video of Akshay from the film. As soon as the first look was unveiled the actor was severely critised on social media. He was slammed for not researching enough before starting the shoot.

The shot which tracks Akshay essaying Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj also shows a chandelier in the frame. Now, here's the catch. The chandelier has light bulbs installed throughout its rim. The reason behind the trolling is that bulbs were invented much after the tenure of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, who ruled from 1630 to 1680.

"Shivaji Maharaj ruled from 1674 to 1680. Thomas Edison invented light bulb in 1880. This is Akshay Kumar playing Shivaji," a user wrote on Instagram. Another said, "There are many things wrong with Akshay Kumar playing Shivaji Maharaj. For starters Shivaji Maharaj passed away when he was 50. Akshay is 55. Could they not have found a Marathi speaking actor with good acting skills to play him?"

A third one pointed out, "Bulb was invented in 1880 and not during Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s era. @akshaykumar." Others too were disappointed with Akshay playing the role of the great Maratha warrior. Sample some of these tweets:

It was on Tuesday that the first schedule for director Mahesh Manjrekar's Marathi period drama 'Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat' starring Akshay Kumar as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj commenced in Mumbai. Akshay took to Instagram to make the announcement. He even shared a photograph of himself looking at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's picture. He wrote the caption in Hindi that he has started shooting for the film on Monday and is honoured to play the role.

The movie, produced by Vaseem Qureshi, is not just a story, or a war cry; it is the success story of the Hindavi Swarajya and the story of a glorious and selfless sacrifice like no other. The film's cast consists of Jay Dudhane, Utkarsha Shinde, Vishal Nikam, Virat Madke, Hardik Joshi, Satya, Akshay, Nawab Khan and Praveen Tarde.

Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, the movie is a Qureshi Production presentation and all set to release in cinemas on Diwali 2023 in Marathi, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

