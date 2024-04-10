Karan Johar joins Jr. NTR's Devara, Janhvi Kapoor's Telugu debut film will release on THIS day

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Karan Johar joins Jr. NTR, Janhvi Kapoor's Devara: Part 1

South superstar Jr NTR has been in the headlines for a long time for his upcoming film Devara: Part 1. Now a new update has come out regarding the film, which has been shared by Bollywood director Karan Johar. The director has joined hands with Devara makers for theatrical distribution rights across North. Karan Johar has also shared a picture, in which he is seen with Jr NTR and the makers of Devara: Part 1.

Karan Johar's Instagram post

Jr. NTR is bringing the house down with his next, #Devara, in association with Karan Johar and AA Films. "A mass hurricane of grandeur entertainment is CLOSER THAN EVER BEFORE! Honoured & extremely grateful to be a part of - Man of Masses Jr NTR’s #Devara... We are extremely thrilled & proud to announce our partnership for the north theatrical distribution rights for the next big cinematic experience in Indian cinema!", Karan Johar wrote in the caption. Junior NTR, film distributor Anil Thadani, producer Apoorva Mehta, and film director Shiva Koratala are seen in the photo.

Watch the post here:

Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor

Saif Ali Khan and actress Janhvi Kapoor will also be seen in this actor's film. Saif will be seen in the role of 'Bhaira' in this film. His look was released on Saif's birthday last year. This will be the first time for Saif and Janhvi to be seen working with NTR. For the unversed, Janhvi Kapoor will mark her Tamil-Telugu debut with Devara: Part 1.

Release date of Devara: Part 1

This film is made under the banner of NTR Arts and Yuva Sudha Arts, in which Anirudh Ravichander has given music. Koratala Siva's action-packed saga will be hitting theaters this Dussehra, October 10, 2024.

