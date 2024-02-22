"Shooting for songs is left...", Janhvi Kapoor gives update on Jr. NTR starrer Devara: Part 1

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Janhvi Kapoor gives update on Jr. NTR starrer Devara: Part 1

After the success of the film RRR, actor Jr. NTR will be next seen in Devara: Part 1. Janhvi Kapoor will feature along Tarak as the female lead of the film. Recently the teaser of the Jr. NTR starrer was released and fans are waiting for the release of this film now. However, if reports are to be believed then, the makers of Devara: Part 1 are planning not to release the film on the occasion of Eid now. Amid all this Janhvi Kapoor has given a big update on the film.

In a recent interview, Kapoor revealed that the film has not been completely shot. Shooting for some songs is still left. The actor also talked about her excitement about working in Devara: Part 1. Watch the video here:

Janhvi Kapoor's Tamil-Telugu debut

For the unversed, Janhvi Kapoor will mark her Tamil-Telugu debut with Devara: Part 1. She will be sharing screen space with Jr. NTR for the first time. Another Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan will be playing the villain in this film. Saif's role as an antagonist in Prabhas' Adipurush was liked by the audience.

Devara: Part 1 delayed due to THIS reason?

According to Pinkvilla's report, the release date of Jr NTR's Devara: Part 1 has been changed. Due to the incomplete work of VFX, this film has not been completely ready yet and the makers do not want to leave any stone unturned for it. In such a situation, to present Devara: Part 1 on a larger scale, the release date has now been changed to 5th April 2024. Soon the filmmaker can announce the new release date of this movie. However, no official confirmation of this matter has been made yet. Now fans of Junior NTR may have to wait a little longer for his comeback.

