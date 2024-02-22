PM Modi congratulates Jackky Bhagnani, Rakul Preet Singh on their wedding | See Post

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE PM Modi congratulates Jackky Bhagnani, Rakul Preet Singh on their wedding

Bollywood actress Rakul Preet and producer Jackky Bhagnani got married on February 21 in Goa. Everyone is wishing this newly married couple all the best for their wedding. Now the name of the country's Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also being included in this list. PM Modi has given best wishes to both of them by sending them a special letter.

Rakul and Jackie received congratulations from PM Modi

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani had sent their wedding invitation letter to PM Narendra Modi, but due to some reason, he could not attend their wedding. After this, PM Modi has sent a special letter in Rakul and Jackie's name. Bhagnani shared PM's letter on his official X account.

In this letter received from the Prime Minister, Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani have been congratulated on their marriage. Along with this, PM Modi has also prayed and blessed the couple for this new ray of happiness in life. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, your blessings touch the depths of our hearts. Thank you wholeheartedly for your good wishes for the beginning of a new life," Jackky wrote in reply to the letter on X.

Jackky and Rakul have also shared their wedding pictures on Instagram. Watch their wedding photos here:

Got married in India because of PM Modi's request

Some time ago, the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi had appealed to the people of the rich sections of the country to organise destination weddings and other events in India instead of abroad. This would not only promote Indian venues but also will mint money within the country.

After this, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani changed their wedding plans and organised it in Goa. Before this, the couple was planning to get married in a Middle Eastern venue.

