Emraan Hashmi squashes Don 3 rumours, says he was never offered role in Ranveer Singh-Kiara Advani starrer

The story of Farhan Akhtar's Don franchise is going to move forward. After the success of Don and Don 2, work on the next part of the film has started. The leading star cast of Don 3 has also been revealed. After Ranveer Singh, the makers recently unveiled the face of the film's heroine. After Priyanka Chopra, now Kiara Advani will play 'jungli billi' in Don 3. Now the face of the villain of the film is yet to be revealed. However, Emraan Hashmi's name was coming to the fore, after the actor was spotted at Excel's office.

However, Emraan Hashmi has not refuted all the rumours and revealed that he was never offered any role in Don 3. Taking to his Instagram stories, The Tiger 3 villain informed that he is not a part of Farhan Akhtar's film. "For the fans and journalists who are asking. I was never a part of Don 3. I have never been offered a film," wrote Hashmi.

When will Don 3 be released?

Talking about the update of Don 3, director Farhan Akhtar revealed Ranveer Singh's entry in the film by releasing an announcement video last year. At the same time, a few days ago, while sharing another post, he informed about Kiara Advani's entry in Don Universe. If we look at the release date, the makers have not made any official announcement yet, but according to reports, Don 3 may be released in the year 2025.

It remains interesting to see how Farhan will take forward the Don franchise. SRK fans did seem upset over him not featuring in the third installment. However, the makers requested audience to watch the film first and then form an opinion. ​

