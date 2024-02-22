Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2024: Karishma Tanna opens up on securing Critics Best Actress for 'Scoop'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Karishma Tanna opens up on securing Critics Best Actress for 'Scoop'

Karishma Tanna, once again claimed the spotlight for her stellar performance in Scoop at the 2024 Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards, clinching the prestigious Critics Best Actress award. This victory adds another jewel to her illustrious career, showcasing her as a powerhouse performer and entertainer in the industry. Karishma, who has previously garnered numerous accolades for her phenomenal portrayal in Scoop, continues to captivate audiences and win hearts.

Karishma Tanna opens up on securing Critics Best Actress award

Expressing her gratitude, Karishma Tanna remarked, "I am truly honored to receive this award for 'Scoop.' It's a testament to the collective effort of the entire team." The actor also extended her heartfelt thanks to the fans who watched and loved the show. She claimed that their support means the world to her.

Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukherjee, Nayanthara bagged the top honours

On a night filled with stars, luminaries like Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukherjee, Nayanthara, Kareena Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and Bobby Deol were also acknowledged for their exceptional contributions to the industry. For the unversed, Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024, one of the most prestigious awards ceremonies, was held in Mumbai on February 20. The award ceremony was attended was many Bollywood celebrities. SRK's Jawan and Ranbir Kapoor's Animal bagged the top honours at the event.

Nayanthara clinched the Best Actress while Shah Rukh Khan won the Best Actor award for Jawan. The Atlee Kumar directorial also featured Vijay Sethupathi in a key role. Jawan was one of the three releases for Shah Rukh Khan in 2023, apart from Pathaan and Dunki. Lastly, Vicky Kaushal bagged the Best Actor (Critics) award for Sam Bahadur. The film is based on the life of India's first field marshal, Sam Manekshaw. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film also starred Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanya Malhotra in key roles.

