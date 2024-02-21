Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Awards 2024: SRK, Nayanthara win top honours, check full winners list

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Awards 2024 was held in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024, one of the most prestigious awards ceremonies, was held in Mumbai on February 20. The award ceremony was attended was many Bollywood celebrities including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rani Mukerji, Shahid Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, among others, arrived to celebrate the successful year and the amazing performances. SRK's Jawan and Ranbir Kapoor's Animal bagged the top honours at the event. Check out the complete list of winners here.

Best Actor in Negative Role- Bobby Deol (Animal)

Best Director- Sandeep Reddy Vanga (Animal)

Best Actress- Nayanthara (Jawan)

Best Actor (Critics)- Vicky Kaushal (Sam Bahadur)

Best Actor- Shah Rukh Khan (Jawan)

Deets about the winners

Bobby Deol won the Best Actor in Negative Role award for Animal, which starred Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga was a huge commercial success and grossed over Rs 800 crore globally.

Not only this, the director of Animal also bagged the Best Director award for the film.

Nayanthara clinched the Best Actress while Shah Rukh Khan won the Best Actor awards for Jawan. The Atlee Kumar directorial also featured Vijay Sethupathi in key role. Jawan was one of the three releases for Shah Rukh Khan in 2023, apart from Pathaan and Dunki.

Lastly, Vicky Kaushal bagged Best Actor (Critics) award for Sam Bahadur. The film is based on the life of India's first field marshal, Sam Manekshaw. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film also starred Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanya Malhotra in key roles.

For the unversed, the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Awards 2024 will be available for streaming online on ZEE5.

