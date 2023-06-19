Kajal Aggarwal’s first look from Bhagavanth Kesari; set to return to Tollywood after 2 years

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kajal Aggarwal to make a comeback after 2 years with Balakrishna's Bhagavanth Kesari

The first look of Kajal Aggarwal from her upcoming Telugu film Bhagavanth Kesari was released on her birthday. The actress looks cheerful and elegant in a saree as she speaks to someone on call while reading a book. The film stars Nandamuri Balakrishna and Sreeleela in a titular role.

The makers of the film took to Twitter and shared the first look of Kajal Aggarwal on her birthday. The actress is playing the role of the female lead in the film. Bhagavanth Kesari marks her comeback to the Telugu film industry after 2 years as her last movie was in 2021. She was last seen in the Telugu film Mosagallu directed by Jeffery Gee Chin co-starring Vishnu Manchu.

“Birthday wishes to the ever charming @MsKajalAggarwal. May your talent and Charisma continue to captivate audiences on the big screen,” Ravipudi noted while tweeting the poster.

Bhagavanth Kesari is expected to be a mass commercial entertainer with the right amount of family-based drama thrown into the mix. Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal is roped in to play the role of antagonist in the film. Actress Sreeleela is also part of the film. The music is composed by S Thaman, and the action choreography is handled by V Venkat. Bhagavanth Kesari is scheduled to be released for Dusshera.

Meanwhile, Kajal Aggarwal will be seen next in Kamal Haasan's Indian 2, directed by Shankar. The film, which is currently in the making, features a star-studded cast like Rakul Preet Singh, Siddharth, Kalidas Jayaram, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Guru Somasundaram, and Samuthirakani in key roles. Suryah is on board as the antagonist in the highly anticipated sequel. Anirudh Ravichander is on board the venture as the music director.

She also announced her 60th project ahead of her birthday. With a grand launch event in Hyderabad, the title and teaser have been released. The female-centric film is titled Satyabhama and features her in an action-packed role.

