Jatt Nuu Chudail Takri: Sargun Mehta opens up about playing Chudail in Gippy Grewal starrer

Sargun Mehta, popularly known for her roles in Angrej and Qismat, is set to star in the upcoming film Jatt Nuu Chudail Takri, slated to hit theaters on March 15, 2024. Following their collaboration in Chandigarh Amritsar Chandigarh, Gippy Grewal, and Sargun Mehta reunite for the new comedy-drama Jatt Nu Chudail Takri, with Sargun portraying the role of a chudail.

Here's what Sargun has to say about her character in Jatt Nuu Chudail Takri

Discussing her character as a chudail, Sargun shares, "It's not a somber character; it's loud, fun, and angry. There are many facets to explore in this character." Sargun further adds that the most amusing aspect of her role as a witch is her frequent entrances and exits through various windows and walls. "I've never used a door to enter a room as a chudail in the film," the actor told.

When asked about Sargun, Gippy Grewal commented, "Firstly, she is a talented actor. Many people come to work just to achieve results, but she works because she genuinely loves it, and I appreciate that."

Sargun praises Jatt Nuu Chudail Takri co-star Gippy Grewal

Sargun also praised her co-actor Gippy. The actor said that Gippy is like her mentor in terms of his work. His acting skills are exceptional. Sargun mentions that she had witnessed tremendous growth in Gippy, not only as an individual but also as a leading actor. "He's ventured into writing, directing, and beyond, showcasing a remarkable evolution as an artist. Moreover, he's not just adept at his craft; he also possesses astute business acumen," said Mehta.

Sargun ended up by saying that what's truly remarkable is Gippy's willingness to share his knowledge and expertise without reservation. This willingness to share and uplift others is something we should all strive to emulate. Jatt Nuu Chudail Takri is slated for release in cinemas on March 15, 2024.

