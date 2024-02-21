Ab Dono Bhagna-ni: Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani's wedding pictures are out now | See Photos

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Rakulpreet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani's wedding pictures are out now

Bollywood's famous couple Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani have tied the knot. The couple took saat pheras in Goa on Wednesday, February 21, amidst family and friends. Now the couple has surprised their fans by sharing their wedding photos. Rakul can be wearing a pastel-coloured lehenga, whereas Jackky can be seen in a light golden-coloured sherwani.

Rakul and Jackky have got married according to two customs. On Wednesday morning, the couple got married as per Punjabi customs, 'Anand Karaj'. And in the evening, the couple had a Hindu wedding. The photos of which have been shared by them on Instagram. Several celebrities like Samantha, Smriti Khanna, Athiya Shetty, Dia Mirza among others have also congratulated the newly weds in the commnet section.

Watch their wedding photos here:

Star-Studded wedding

Let us tell you that Rakul and Jackky's wedding was another star-studded affair. Several Bollywood celebrities like Bhumi Pednekar, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Ananya Pandey, Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput, Varun Dhawan and wife Natasha Dalal, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff among several others attended the wedding.

Dress Code for the Sangeet Ceremony

There is a lot of discussion these days about the marriage of Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's wedding. Their fans have been keeping an eye on every update on social media. Rakul's mehendi ceremony was held on Tuesday, many glimpses of which have been revealed by several celebrities, who attended the wedding. The bride had got Jackie's name on her mehndi. At the same time, some beautiful glimpses of the music ceremony have also come to light. There was a dress code for the sangeet ceremony. All the guests were asked to come in shimmery dresses. To make the wedding more special, Jackky had reportedly, prepared a special song for Rakul as well.

