Shah Rukh Khan along with Kartik, Sidharth, Shahid, Varun, Tiger to perform at WPL 2024 opening ceremony

Image Source : TWITTER Shah Rukh Khan to perform at WPL 2024 opening ceremony

Global icon and Jawan actor Shah Rukh Khan is the latest name finalised to perform at the WPL 2024 opening ceremony. Yes! you read that right, SRK will be giving another blockbuster performance at Bengaluru's M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on 23rd February. Earlier some other Bollywood actors like Kartik Aaryan had also agreed to present a dance performance at Women's Premier League's second edition.

WPL's official Twitter handle has made and official announcement. "Get ready folks, It's none other than Shah Rukh Khan who will celebrate Cricket ka Queendom! Watch #TATAWPL 2024 Opening Ceremony on LIVE from the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. 23rd Feb," read the tweet.

Watch the post here:

Kartik Aryan will perform at WPL

Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 and Bhool Bhulaiya 2 actor is considered everyone's favorite actors at present. And probably keeping the same in mind BCCI had approached Aaryan to perform at the WPL 2024 opening ceremony. The actor has informed on his official Instagram handle that he will be seen giving a dance performance at the inauguration of the second season of the Women's Premier League. Apart from Kartik, the name of Yodha actor Siddharth Malhotra is also included in the list. Shahid Kapoor will also be gracing the WPL 2024 opening ceremony with a energetic performance. Apart from this, Varun Dhawan and Tiger Shroff will also be giving performance at WPL 2024 inauguration. Seems like the beginning of WPL is going to be even more explosive with the presence of Bollywood stars.

When is WPL 2024 starting?

WPL's second edition will begin on February 23rd at 6:30 pm. After Sidharth Malhotra and Kartik Aryan's dance performance, there will be a clash between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals in the first match of the new season of this league.

